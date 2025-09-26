Tenpin Dewsbury has launched a bowling pin design competition for local children.

Calling all creative kids as Tenpin Dewsbury launches a bowling pin design competition for local children.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family entertainment complex, which opened its doors earlier this year, is inviting children under the age of 11 to unleash their creativity by designing a bowling pin.

Entry forms are being delivered to primary schools in the area, as well as being made available directly at the Railway Street venue, which offers 24 bowling lanes, two private karaoke rooms, a 4D laser tag arena, and three immersive escape rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talented young artists have until Monday, December 1, to submit their completed entries, either in person or via email at [email protected]

The family entertainment complex, which opened its doors earlier this year, is inviting children under the age of 11 to unleash their creativity by designing a bowling pin.

Three winners will then be selected after the closing date, each receiving a family experience at Tenpin Dewsbury. The prize includes bowling, food, drinks, and the winner’s choice of karaoke, laser tag, or an escape room adventure.

In addition, each winning design will be brought to life and printed onto a real bowling pin for the winners to take home as a lasting keepsake.

General manager Terryn Nixon said: “We are all really looking forward to seeing the fabulous bowling pin designs that the creative minds of Dewsbury’s children will come up with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bowling is at the heart of everything we do at Tenpin, and involving the local community in this competition is something truly special.”

Tenpin Dewsbury.

The competition is now open and runs until Monday, December 1. All under-11’s across Dewsbury are encouraged to take part and show off their creativity.

For more information Tenpin Dewsbury has to offer, visit www.tenpin.co.uk