Ten jobs created as gaming company opens £200,000 centre in Dewsbury

MERKUR Slots' new £200,000 entertainment centre at Market Place in Dewsbury is opened by (left to right) Ann-Marie Moran, Adam Ashton, Stacey Andrews and Stacey Barham

The opening is part of a nationwide programme that will see MERKUR Slots invest more than £10million on UK high streets over the next six months.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of MERKUR Slots’ parent company MERKUR Casino UK, said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Dewsbury through the creation of these new jobs.

"Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and we are well on course to have created 500 jobs nationwide by the end of the year.”

The Market Place venue features the latest bingo and digital slot machines, with the emphasis firmly on low stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500, and an extensive library of new and classic games. Customers also receive unlimited free refreshments.

“Our aim with this new state-of-the-art entertainment centre is to give both new and existing customers a unique gaming experience in an environment that reflects the scale of the investment,” Mark said.

“I’m sure those visiting over the next few days and weeks will be as excited about this new MERKUR Slots venue as I am.”