Teens aged 16 and 17 to be offered second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

16 and 17-year-olds will now be offered a second dose of vaccine

The second vaccination dose is to be offered to all 16-17-year-olds who are not in an at-risk group.

The second vaccine dose should be given 12 weeks or more following the first vaccine dose or 12 weeks following a positive Covid-19 test result.

Not only does a second dose increase the level of protection and extend the duration of protection, but it could also reduce the risk of hospitalisation and spreading the virus to more vulnerable close contacts, such as grandparents.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall

Young people can find their nearest vaccination site through the NHS online walk-in finder, with more sites opening up every day.

As further protection against hospitalisation and severe illness over the winter months, all adults aged 40 to 49 years will be offered the booster vaccine, six months after their second dose.

JCVI has previously advised booster vaccination for all adults aged 50 years and over and those in a Covid-19 at-risk group. The offer has now been extended to include those aged 40 to 49.

Over the past week, Kirklees’ Covid-19 infection rate for all residents has reduced by 15 per cent. The rate of new infections in Kirklees is still below the national average but remains high.

Over the same period, there were four Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals, which is lower than the previous week.

The number of people admitted to hospital due to Covid-19 reduced by eight to 32.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “It’s positive news that new Covid-19 infections have reduced once again over the past week. But our rates remain high and winter is a time when infections like Covid-19 can spread more easily.

"That’s why I’m asking everyone to enjoy winter safely.

"When it’s your turn, the best thing you can do to keep safe is to get your booster jab. If you’re eligible and it’s been more than five months since your last jab, you can book your booster today.

“If you haven’t had your first or second dose yet, it’s definitely not too late to protect yourself. Just log on to the NHS website or call 119 to arrange yours.

“There are lots of other small steps we can all take to reduce the risk of infection this winter.

"Meeting outdoors is a good way to reduce transmission. If you’re meeting other people indoors, keeping windows and doors open as much as possible is another effective way to reduce the chance of the virus passing between people.

“Testing also remains a really important way we can reduce the spread. Testing after close contact with others who may have been in a high-risk environment, or before spending time with a more vulnerable person, even if you don’t have symptoms, can make sure you don’t pass on the virus without knowing.

"And if you have any Covid-19 symptoms, please don’t hesitate to book a test.

"Thanks to your fantastic response, we already have positive levels of vaccine uptake in Kirklees with 304,000 local people having had their first dose and 275,000 of those have received their second and 94,000 people have now received their booster dose.