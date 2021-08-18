Teens aged 16 and 17 in Kirklees can now get their Covid-19 vaccination

Teenagers aged 16 and 17 in Kirklees can now book in for their Covid-19 vaccinations

Following the recent recommendations from the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the local NHS has been working with partners to ensure all 16 and 17-year-olds can get vaccinated as quickly and as easily as possible.

To get your jab, you can either visit one of the walk-in services that are able to jab 16 and 17-year-olds or wait to be contacted by your GP.

Centres offering walk-in appointments for 16 and 17-year-olds this week include: Honley Village Hall, Slaithwaite Civic Hall and the John Smith’s Stadium. You do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council

You can use the new NHS site finder to find a centre near you that over 16s can attend - https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site

Some GP practices will also be offering vaccinations and are contacting people to arrange appointments. Please wait to be invited rather than contacting your practice.

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Kirklees, said: “It’s fantastic that we can now offer this life-saving protection to 16 and 17-year-olds in Kirklees.

"It’s been a difficult 15 months for many people, and particularly hard for young people who’ve missed out on so many things that are part of their normal social life.

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Kirklees

"Having the jab means that they and their loved-ones are better protected against the virus.”

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “I am delighted to tell you that the 16 to 17-year-old cohort is now being offered the vaccine.

"The vaccine rollout is having a really positive impact and is absolutely the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“As well as saving lives, protecting the vulnerable, and giving us hope, the Covid-19 vaccine is giving back our freedom so we can start to enjoy all the things we’ve missed so much.

“I encourage all 16 to 17-year-olds to take the vaccine and help us protect each other.”

In line with JCVI guidance, 16 and 17-year-olds will be vaccinated with a single dose of Pfizer vaccine.

Children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable to Covid-19 because they have specific underlying health conditions or who live with adults who are at increased risk of serious illness from the virus are also being contacted by the NHS and invited for their vaccine.

Parents and carers of children should wait to be contacted either by their GP or specialist hospital team.