Teenage schoolboy dies after bike and car crash in Heckmondwike

A teenage boy involved in a crash in Heckmondwike more than two weeks ago has died.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:03 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:03 GMT

The 13-year-old was on his bike when the accident happened at the junction of Leeds Road and Muffit Lane at around 1.25pm on Thursday, February 23.

Police said today (Tuesday) that the youngster has since died in hospital.

It is understood that he died over the weekend.

The accident happened more than two weeks ago
The driver of a blue Mini Cooper which was also involved in the crash has been spoken to by police.

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate what happened and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw the accident or has footage that might help police with their investigation should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting the log reference 0767 of February 23.

Information can also be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

