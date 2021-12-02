Teenage film-maker Sam Teale crowned Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Sam Teale

Inspirational Sam Teale, 19, of Cleckheaton-based Sam Teale Productions, was one of 5,000 applicants and 660 finalists in the awards announced at the Grosvenor Hotel in London.

Sam, a former student at Mirfield Free Grammar School, is a talented film-maker who showcases Kirklees in all its glory.

Sam, from Norristhorpe, Liversedge, has an impressive list of clients and recently presented a report on the BBC’s Politics North about young people and politics, and he also shadowed the new Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, meeting her in Parliament.

Sam with his Young Entrepreneur of the Year award

After the Covid-19 lockdown Sam worked with Spenborough Chamber of Trade as Cleckheaton town centre traders re-opened for business.

His video was featured on BBC Look North and presenter Amy Garcia broadcast live from the town.

Sam went straight into business at the age of 16 instead of going to college.

Now, rather than studying, he is travelling to meet international clients and growing his business.

Sam, who travelled down to London for the awards with his family, said: “I am over the moon with the award!

“It was an inspirational night listening to the stories of Phones4U founder John Caudwell and new Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett and chatting with other young fired-up professionals.

“Any one of my peers in that room could have won the award.

“Putting yourself outside your comfort zone to reach for something you really believe in deserves recognition.

“Hopefully we’re all out there inspiring the next generation of young pioneers.

“I always dreamed of running my own business, meeting amazing clients and creating something of great quality and this is what I now achieve each day, whilst inspiring kids.

“If you have a dream, you have to run full pelt towards it.