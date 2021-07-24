Teenage carer Amelia-Jane braves the shave for cancer charity

Amelia-Jane with her brother Jake and sister Bethany

Amelia-Jane Sharpe, of Earlsheaton, who is borderline on the autism spectrum, first said she wanted to lose her hair two years ago but the Covid-19 pandemic meant her plans were put on hold.

Amelia-Jane, who was born with the rare eye condition blepharmarosis, a drooping of the upper eyelid, and also struggles with anxiety and depression, is a carer for mum Jane, who has several health conditions including fibromyalgia and arthritis.

The family have lost relatives to cancer and Amelia-Jane set out to raise £300 for Macmillan Cancer Support in their memory.

Amelia-Jane after her head shave

Mum-of-three Jane, 46, said: “Amelia-Jane has wanted to do this for a couple of years now but during the pandemic we both had to shield for 12 months because of our underlying conditions. It was horrendous during lockdown, staring at the four walls, but we kept ourselves going.

“I said as soon as we were allowed to go out again we would organise the head shave. Doing something like this is a big challenge for Amelia-Jane. She’s not your typical teenager and we are all really proud of her.”

Amelia-Jane’s shoulder-length locks were lopped off at Naomi’s Hair Studio in Corporation Street, Dewsbury.

The family have comfortably beaten the £300 target and are still collecting in money. There was an online donation page and paper sponsorship sheets at Naomi’s and at Dewsbury Minster. The total could reach £400.

Jane, who has a son Jake, 24, and another daughter Bethany, 20, said Amelia-Jane had been really excited in the build-up to the head shave.