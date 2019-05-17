Team Maci set to take on Forget Me Not Colour Run in memory of Liversedge teenager

Last year Susan Mountain and her family and friends took part in Forget Me Not’s Colour Run event in memory of her daughter Maci, who died from a brain tumour aged just 13 in 2017.

Already signed up to take part in this year’s Colour Run on Saturday, June 8, Susan, from Liversedge, is now encouraging other families to do the same.

TRIBUTE: Team Maci has already signed up for this year's event.

Known as Team Maci, around 16 people did the Colour Run in 2018 to raise money in memory of the teenager. Susan said: “It’s a really fun day out for the whole family.

“Everyone can do it – from toddlers to grandmas – and the more people that take part the more money we’ll raise.

“Not only that but it’s a great way to spread awareness of this amazing charity.

“Maci’s schoolfriends, their mums and dads, her aunt, her dad, partners – they all get involved. It’s lovely to be able to get together and do something like this.

“Even though there’s a sad reason behind it, it’s a happy day and it’s great to have achieved something positive, in Maci’s name.”

Susan said she doesn’t know what her family would have done without Forget Me Not Hospice when Maci spent the last few days of her life at the children’s hospice.

She said: “It was like a home from home, somewhere safe and special for us all to be together out of the hospital environment.

“When we arrived at Forget Me Not, someone asked us what we wanted for our tea. I was like, ‘what?!’ We’d got so used to living on sandwiches and out of a vending machine at the hospital, we couldn’t believe someone was offering to make us some food!

“Forget Me Not was amazing, we could spend time with Maci or take a breather in the Hub – the communal family space at the hospice – knowing that Maci was getting the care she needed.

“That’s why I have to keep raising money – to help other families in the same situation.”

Susan says Maci would have wanted her to do it too. “She was so kind and generous – she gave money to the hospital while she was ill.

“She’d have wanted me to do it. She’d have done it herself. That’s why I do it.”

With its great atmosphere, easy 3.5km course and clouds of colourful paint powder being thrown at runners, Forget Me Not’s Colour Run is a “messy, fun and friendly day,” said Susan.

“Everyone helps everyone else, cheers each other on. Why not join us?”

The run is on Saturday, June 8 at a new venue in Huddersfield – Orchard FM Sports Park (home of the YMCA) just off Junction 23 of the M62.

Tickets can be bought at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/forget-me-not-colour-run-2019-tickets-55406066035