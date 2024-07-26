Team GB going for gold in women’s rugby sevens at Paris 2024 Olympics says Dewsbury Gladiators star Jodie Ounsely

By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Team GB’s women’s rugby sevens side have been backed to bring home the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics by Gladiators star Jodie Ounsely.

Dewsbury-born Jodie, who played for England and Team GB’s women’s sides, believes the current squad, which includes Ellie Kildunne from Keighley, has the potential to finish top of the podium, come Tuesday, July 30.

Jodie, who currently stars as Fury on the popular BBC show Gladiators, told rugby news website, RugbyPass:

“I have to back the GB women’s side, but Australia and New Zealand are so strong and are definitely teams to look out for.

Team GB’s women’s rugby sevens side have been backed to bring home the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics by Gladiators star Jodie Ounsely. Photo credit: Hungry Bear Media Ltd, Nick EagleTeam GB’s women’s rugby sevens side have been backed to bring home the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics by Gladiators star Jodie Ounsely. Photo credit: Hungry Bear Media Ltd, Nick Eagle
“That said, some teams just bring it at the Olympics, teams you might not expect who maybe handle the pressure a bit better than others. Fiji for instance, I love Fiji!

“She’s (Ellie) coming back to sevens and she’s going to bring so many fans with her and I know she will make a great impact and be a storm at the Olympics.

“She will get people talking for sure.”

And Jodie believes the Olympics, as a global, prestigious competition, has the opportunity to raise the profiles of the sevens, as well as women’s rugby in general.

She said: “If we look back to Rio 2016, we had some huge excitement around the game, but then due to Covid and how things were with lockdowns in Tokyo in 2021, it was of course more subdued.

“But now with the events being in France, I’d like to think we’ll get way more interest in the women’s and the men’s events.

“Ultimately, fans love games with small margins and it’ll only take just one amazing moment to get the fans’ attention. Also with sevens you don’t need to have a massive rugby knowledge to get involved with it or simply watch it. It’s fast, exciting and it’s easy to be engaged by it.”

She added: “The Olympics is just the start in my opinion. Like I say, more exposure will really help, especially in countries where they don’t have as much funding or as big an infrastructure for women’s sevens.

“More broadcasting would be great too and getting just a few more games on TV will simply get the game in front of more people. I also think that more pathways for young girls would help a great deal too.”

Team GB’s women’s rugby sevens side’s Olympic Games starts with two Pool B fixtures on Sunday, July 28, against Ireland at 2.30pm, followed by Australia at 6.30pm.

