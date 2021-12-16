Team celebrate major milestone for vaccination programme in Kirklees

Pictured from the left are Dr Sajid Nazir, Carole Fagan (nurse), Dr Burhan Ahmed, Gaynor Charlesworth (nurse), Dr Marcus Jabczynski, Rajita Gangadi (vaccinator) and Dav (practice manager at the Grange Practice)

On December 16, 2020, 80-year-old John Ellis became the first person in the region to get his vaccine, and now, a year later, teams across Kirklees have given 754,113 jabs.

A total of 315,986 people have had their first jab, with 287,220 having both doses and 150,622 receiving their booster.

This week, the Cathedral House vaccination clinic in Huddersfield also hit another major milestone when the team gave their 150,000th jab.

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Kirklees, said: “In the last year we’ve seen thousands of people come through the doors of the vaccination clinics in Kirklees to get their jabs.

"The teams have all worked so hard to help keep our community safe and continue to do so.

“If you haven’t had your jab yet or if you’re eligible for your booster, please come forward and get vaccinated. The teams are still here and ready to help.

"As we move into winter, it’s more important than ever that we all do our bit to protect ourselves and each other.”

Dr Burhan Ahmed, clinical director of Greenwood Primary Care Network and a local GP, said: “It’s a huge week for the Kirklees vaccination programme.

"Not only has it been a year since the first vaccinations but this week the team at Cathedral House gave their 150,000th jab.

"This is an incredible milestone and is testament to the dedication of everyone involved in the programme.”

Dr Sajid Nazir, clinical director of Viaduct Primary Care Network and a local GP, said: “I’m really proud of everyone involved in the vaccination programme.

"It has been a challenging year, but the teams have worked tirelessly and have done a fantastic job of helping to protect the people of Kirklees.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has made it all possible.”

Local people can visit one of 27 vaccination clinics across Kirklees. People can book a vaccination online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or by calling 119.

Alternatively, many of the clinics offer walk-in vaccinations. Visit https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site to find a convenient clinic.