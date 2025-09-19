Taxi drivers demand answers as Kirklees Council hikes their licence fee

Taxi drivers across Kirklees are have called for greater transparency over council finances amid a hike in their licence fee.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirklees Council’s licensing and safety committee agreed to increase fees for hackney carriage and private hire licensing at a meeting this week.

The department has been running at a deficit for five years, considering the income generated by the licensing fees against the cost of running the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some of the meeting was concerned with the fate of any surpluses generated prior to 2015.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

Councils are not allowed to make a profit from licensing fees, which are there to cover the costs of the licensing process.

In their objections to the council’s plans for this year’s increase, some drivers claimed it was a “known fact” that before 2015, the service was generating “significant surpluses”.

They accused the local authority of failing to release any financial documentation or justification relating to how those surpluses were generated, used, or carried forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a written response, council officers said issues relating to the hackney carriage and private hire licensing budget prior to 2015 should have been addressed at the time of the last full review of fees in 2015, hence why the meeting’s report only contained figures spanning 2015 to 2024.

This approach was said to be acceptable from a legal point of view.

The council also said it provided a response to requests for information.

At the meeting, driver and trade rep, Suhail Rasheed, voiced “serious concern” for how fees in the trade are handled by Kirklees Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said without the historic financial details, whether current and future fee levels are “fair, proportionate and justified” could not be properly assessed.

Licensing boss, Fiona Goldsmith, said she believed that the council did not have the information relating to the years before 2015 due to a change in finance systems being used.

Another officer told drivers they could contact Kirklees Council’s finance or information governance department with their questions, to get a “full and accurate” reason as to why certain information could not be provided in response to their requests, rather than this being discussed in the meeting.

Another driver explained: “Our issue isn’t the fee increase. Our issue is the surplus that’s been made over the years. Licensing is self-funded by the licence holders – this is what we’ve been told for years – so any surplus licensing makes either gets put back into the service or refunded to drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2015, our badge prices went up from £56 to £90, and previously from the Freedom of Information (FOI) Request we sent prior to 2015, the licensing department were making a profit. So that’s where our issue lies."

Officers and committee members agreed that the matter of fees prior 2015 should be handled as a separate issue to the increase that was being decided at the meeting.

They felt that there was sufficient financial information available in the report to inform their decision.

The new fee structure was ultimately given the green light, with Coun Andrew Marchington (Golcar, Lib Dems), and Coun Ali Arshad (Community Independents, Heckmondwike) abstaining from the vote.