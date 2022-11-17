From November 21, Arriva bus passengers will benefit from Tap On-Tap Off (TOTO) technology.

The idea is simple - tap on using a credit/debit card or with Google Pay or Apple Pay on the driver’s ticket machine when boarding the bus, then tap again on the second card reader as you get off.

Arriva will work out the best value adult fare for customers who can track their payments online meaning no more paper tickets.

If it’s cheaper to pay for a single, day or weekly ticket, Arriva will cap the price you pay at whatever is the right fare for the journeys you’ve made.

Passengers can travel freely and are automatically charged for the journey that they make and if they make several trips in one day, their fare will be capped at the Arriva daily adult ticket price and if it’s cheaper for those who travel several days per week, the fare will be capped at the Arriva adult weekly ticket price instead.

Removing the need to state your destination and pay as you board will make buses quicker, helping them to leave stops on time and keep to their timetable.

Kim Purcell, Commercial Director at Arriva, said: “Tap On-Tap Off (TOTO) makes bus journeys simpler, giving customers peace of mind knowing they will only ever be charged the best value Arriva fare, whether they make a single journey or multiple journeys.”