‘Take the game as far as you can’ - Liam Finn delivers message to Dewsbury Rams stars ahead of ‘big challenge’ with London Broncos

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Liam Finn wants his players to push London Broncos all the way in their fifth round Challenge Cup tie on Sunday, April 23, kick off 3.05pm, at Rosslyn Park FC.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

The Rams enter the game on the back of six wins out of six in the league, as well as three victories in the prestigious knockout competition, including a stunning 32-12 success over Widnes Vikings in the previous round.

The Broncos, meanwhile, have lost successive Championship games against the top two sides, Toulouse and Featherstone Rovers.

Ahead of the game, which sees Dewsbury only 80 minutes away from potentially drawing a Super League team in the last-16, Finn said:

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Liam Finn wants his players to push London Broncos all the way in their fifth round Challenge Cup tie on Sunday.
“They have had a tough couple of weeks against two of the best teams in Featherstone who are top and Toulouse who are full-time. They won’t have enjoyed the last couple of weeks but when they are coming up against another part-time team in us I think they will be more than confident that they will be able to get the win.

“They obviously beat Doncaster convincingly in the last round and that will make them think that they are confident.

“It will be a big challenge. They are a big team with some really strong ball carriers up the middle and some good outside backs. The challenge of London Broncos is their speed and the strength of them.

“Like we do every week, we will do our due diligence on London Broncos but it will be about how we prepare and how we play our game to give ourselves the best chance of taking it to the 70th, 75th, 79th minute, whatever it takes.

Dewsbury Rams went try crazy against Cornwall last Sunday.Dewsbury Rams went try crazy against Cornwall last Sunday.
Dewsbury Rams went try crazy against Cornwall last Sunday.

“That will be the mantra next week - take the game as far as you can. If you have got that mentality, a lot of the time you can give yourselves a chance.

“Everyone is aware of the rewards of getting the job done this week subconsciously but it will be the exact same challenge as the Widnes one, in terms of getting ourselves up to the speed of the game as fast as we can.

“It took us a while against Widnes but we managed to show some resilience and stop them from scoring. It will be a very similar challenge on Sunday.”

Finn confirmed that Dale Ferguson was the only player to be ‘touch and go’ to make Sunday’s squad due to a knee injury sustained in the league win over Hunslet on Good Friday.

“It makes it difficult to pick a team,” admitted Finn. “You are always going to upset somebody but that’s my job. That’s part of being a successful team.

“You want that competition and you want the ups and the downs and the disappointment to rub off and make everything more of a challenge which should, in theory, increase the standards.”

