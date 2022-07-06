Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in Birstall on Rightmove

The property occupies a plot which extends to approximately half an acre and is conveniently located only a short drive from junction 27 of the motorway network.

Constructed to the highest standards throughout, this spacious accommodation needs to be viewed internally to be fully appreciated.

It briefly comprises of an entrance hall, dining kitchen/family room, utility room, guest cloak/WC, lounge, second sitting room, six double bedrooms, en-suite to master and guest bedroom, family bathroom, ample off-street parking and substantial grounds.

This property on Brownhill Road, Birstall is on sale with Watsons Property Services priced £850,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767140

1. Kitchen This property on Brownhill Road, Birstall is on sale with Watsons Property Services priced £850,000 Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/diner This property on Brownhill Road, Birstall is on sale with Watsons Property Services priced £850,000 Photo Sales

3. Living room This property on Brownhill Road, Birstall is on sale with Watsons Property Services priced £850,000 Photo Sales

4. Lounge This property on Brownhill Road, Birstall is on sale with Watsons Property Services priced £850,000 Photo Sales