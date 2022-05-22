Take a look inside Scholes' most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

The individual stone built, five double bedroom detached residence has been beautifully appointed and fitted to a high standard, and is located on a private drive with four other properties and overlooking fields to the rear.

The 30ft living kitchen across the rear has bi-fold doors, Schuller German units, Corian worktops (mirrored in the utility room) and integrated appliances.

There is beam and block flooring with wet underfloor heating throughout, powder coated aluminium double glazing, security alarm, CCTV and a 24ft wide double garage.

Downstairs, the property briefly comprises of: a galleried reception hall, downstairs WC, two reception rooms, living kitchen and utility.

Upstairs, the master and guest bedroom each have a walk-in-wardrobe and en-suite, with three further doubles and a family bathroom.

There is ample off-road parking and gardens to each side and the rear.

Local schools and shops are nearby, as are junctions 25 and 26 of the M62.

This property on The Copse, Scholes Lane, Cleckheaton is for sale with Simon Blyth at a guide price of £950,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 977033.

