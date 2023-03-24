Hidden away on the outskirts of Batley lies Oxfam’s Northern Logistics Centre - take a look inside.

Based just-off Grange Road, the site is home to Oxfam’s National Sorting Centre, where thousands of donated items are collected from stores within 100 mile radius before being sorted and redistributed - giving the items a second chance to sell.

The logistics centre is also home to Oxfam’s transport team, the UK’s largest online charity shop - the first of its kind - and the festival shop, where the items are prepared and sorted for trade at major music festivals such as Glastonbury, Kendal Calling and Leeds Festival.

Neve Carnes, volunteer recruitment coordinator at Batley Oxfam said: “The idea is that donations that haven't sold in our shops are given another chance to sell but to a global audience through the online shop, Ebay, at a festival, or through the ten shops we support with surplus stock.

“We are all so passionate about sustainability, humanitarian and environmental issues here and everything we sell at this centre goes to various Oxfam projects such as the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

“Also, fast-fashion is incredibly harmful for the environment. The garments are also not made to last, they don’t wash well and they are not made with love.

“A good thing about shopping with Oxfam, especially online, is that it is sustainable and more accessible.

“I know charity shops are great, I have been a charity shop shopper for decades, but I can understand that people may not have the time or the patience to find those hidden gems.

“However, when you're looking on the Oxfam online shop or our Ebay page there are filter tools, making it much easier to hone in on what you are looking for.

“We are always looking for extra support here at the centre, whether that’s with listings, photography, stock shorting, dispatch or helping within our festival team.

“We are really lucky because we have a really diverse volunteer dermographic. We genuinely believe that everyone has something to offer.

“Also the beauty of being a volunteer here is that it is really flexible, people can volunteer here once or twice a week - it is completely up to the individual.”

To find our more about volunteering with oxfam, visit https://www.oxfam.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer-with-us/

To shop online, visit https://onlineshop.oxfam.org.uk/

To shop Oxfam on Ebay, visit https://www.ebay.co.uk/str/oxfamshopuk

For updates follow Oxfam Batley on socials @oxfamonlinebatley or @oxfamfestshop.

1 . Oxfam’s Northern Logistics Centre in Batley Oxfam’s Northern Logistics Centre on Mill Forest Way, Grange Road, Batley Photo: Jessica Barton Photo Sales

2 . Oxfam’s Northern Logistics Centre in Batley Oxfam’s National Sorting Centre. Photo: Jessica Barton Photo Sales

3 . Oxfam’s Northern Logistics Centre in Batley Oxfam's production manager, Graeme, sorting through garments at the National Sorting Centre. Photo: Jessica Barton Photo Sales

4 . Oxfam’s Northern Logistics Centre in Batley Garments on the conveyor belt at Oxfam's National Sorting Centre. Photo: Jessica Barton Photo Sales