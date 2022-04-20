Take a look inside Mirfield's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

The property was built in 2001 and offers generous accommodation throughout with four reception rooms and two en-suite bedrooms.

On the ground floor is an entrance hallway, living room, dining kitchen, utility, formal dining room, family room, garden room and WC.

The first floor comprises a galleried landing, master bedroom with en-suite, bedroom two with en-suite, bedroom three, bedroom four, bedroom five and the house bathroom.

The front door opens to the spacious entrance hallway with doors opening to the living room, dining kitchen, formal dining room and WC. A staircase leads to the first floor galleried landing.

A much larger than average reception room provides a great amount of space for furnishings and features a gas stove with sandstone hearth and surround. There are front aspect windows and rear patio doors opening to the garden.

The modern kitchen has a centre island breakfast bar with contemporary drop down pendant lighting and the room also offers space for a dining table. Patio doors open to the rear garden with further doors leading to the utility, sitting room and garden room.

The kitchen comprises a range of wall and base units and granite worktops, with integrated appliances including; built-in oven, grill and microwave, electric hob with extractor above, fridge freezer, dishwasher and having a stainless steel 1.5 sink with boiling water tap.

A well proportioned dining room provides plenty of space for a large table. Front aspect windows and double doors open to the dining kitchen.

The generously sized reception room has plenty of space for furnishings and a wood burning stove. Patio doors to the front and the rear facing Velux allow in a great amount of natural light.

A light and airy sitting room overlooks the garden with patio doors providing access outside, which is a fantastic feature, especially throughout the summer months.

The house bathroom comprises a bath, large shower cubicle, pedestal wash basin and low flush WC.

The master bedroom is an excellent sized double bedroom offering space for furnishings and having two sets of fitted wardrobes and a door opening to the en-suite. The contemporary suite is fully tiled and comprises a roll-top bath, separate shower, two pedestal wash basins, low flush WC and a heated towel radiator.

To the front of the property is a large double garage providing parking with mezzanine storage area

The property sits on a large plot and set to the front is a large driveway providing ample off-road parking.

To the rear is a large private garden, mainly lawned with mature borders, an ideal space to sit out and entertain.

The property is conveniently located within walking distance of local amenities including Mirfield Free Grammar School and a short distance from the centre of Mirfield.

This property on Lea Croft, Mirfield is for sale with SnowGate Estate Agency priced £700,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767148.

