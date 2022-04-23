Take a look inside Heckmondwike's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

Being superbly presented by the current owners, this property would make an ideal home for the young and growing family and could be occupied with the minimum of expense.

The unique layout offers an entrance lobby that is split level on to the dining area, kitchen, WC, first floor lounge, three good sized second floor bedrooms, bathroom and converted loft dressing area.

Externally there are gardens to the front and side of the property and gated vehicular access to the same elevations, with parking that leads to an integral double garage.

Having easy access to local amenities and well regarded schooling, a viewing comes highly recommended to appreciate the quality of accommodation on offer.

This property on Heights Lane, Heckmondwike is for sale with Bramleys priced £285,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767134.

