Take a look inside Hartshead's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

This stunning four bedroom detached family home boasts superb far-reaching views to the rear aspect.

The house is within two miles of the M62 making it ideal for commuters and is in the catchment area of the well regarded local schools.

The modern and contemporary home offers exceptional open plan living space and has been finished to an excellent standard throughout.

The open plan living kitchen has been thoughtfully designed and offers the perfect living space for families, having three parts including the breakfast kitchen, dining area and family area.

The property benefits from three modern bathrooms - each boasting underfloor heating - and a downstairs cloakroom.

To the outside there is a lawned garden to the rear with the benefit of two separate patios - allowing for a perfect space to entertain throughout the summer months.

To the front, a block paved driveway offers off-road parking and leads to the single garage with a remote operated roller door.

This property on Littlethorpe Hill, Hartshead, is on sale with Sugdens priced £649,950.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 399238.

