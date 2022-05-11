Take a look inside Hanging Heaton's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

Sure to suit a large family, the property is laid out over three floors and offers a range of reception space.

The entrance porch leads into a formal dining room with exposed beams, and leading off the formal dining space is a sitting room. These two reception rooms form part of the original historic cottage.

The main reception room sits off to the side with spotlighting and sliding doors leading out onto a decked space with wonderful views over the surrounding area.

Completing the ground floor is a large dining kitchen which enjoys a range of stylish wall and base units with an impressive central island and bi-folding doors onto the decking. The kitchen-diner offers ample space for a dining table and enjoys wonderful open aspect views.

To the first floor there are a total of three bedrooms including a guest suite with fully-tiled en-suite shower room.

The house bathroom also sits to this floor which enjoys a fully-tiled three-piece suite finished to an excellent standard, which is enjoyed by the third bedroom as both other bedrooms offer en-suites.

The master bedroom completes this floor and is remarkable size offering open views and housing a breath-taking end-suite which is fully tiled and has roll-top bath, walk-in shower, wall-mounted hand washbasin and a low flush WC.

Completing the accommodation is a lower floor space with a reception room having access out to the garden and a large bedroom with space for a walk-in wardrobe as well as a stylish en-suite bathroom.

The property is dropped back from the road front and privately gated.

To the rear the gardens offer a fantastic perspective of the space on offer with this sizeable home. The gardens are mainly laid to lawn and enclosed by boundary fencing while there is a large timber decked area leading out from both the main lounge and kitchen, offering a fantastic space for summer entertaining.

The property offers great links to both the M1 and M62 and benefits from good local schooling and amenities.

This property on High Street, Hanging Heaton, is for sale with Manning Stainton for offers in the region of £550,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 4513237.

