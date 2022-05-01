Take a look inside Gomersal's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

Having undergone major improvements throughout, the impressive, deceptive bungalow offers generous living accommodation which briefly comprises of a main entrance hall, dining kitchen/family room, master suite with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, snug, side entrance hall, three further double bedrooms, guest WC, family bathroom and garage.

The property sits in an enviable rural position, enjoying open views and benefits from ample off-street parking and good sized gardens to three sides.

An internal viewing is strongly advised to fully appreciate all the property has to offer.

The property on Latham Lane, Gomersal, is on sale with Drighlington Properties for offers in the region of £595,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 4510429.

1. Kitchen

2. Dining kitchen

3. Living room

4. Living room