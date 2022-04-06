Take a look inside Dewsbury's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

It was constructed in 1999 to exacting standards incorporating hand made bricks, rosemary roof tiles and hand-painted double glazed windows.

The spacious and versatile accommodation affords many opportunities for valuable work-from-home space and boasts some underfloor heating and solid wood internal doors throughout.

It briefly comprises of an entrance hall with cloaks cupboard/boot room, utility room and guest WC.

The stunning family dining kitchen with bi-folding doors leads to the rear garden.

There is a large sitting room/sun lounge and a separate formal living room.

A feature solid oak and glass balustrade staircase leads up to the galleried landing.

An inner hallway leads to the main bedroom suite with large double bedroom, bespoke fitted wardrobes, spacious dressing room and luxurious en-suite bathroom with five-piece suite.

This level also includes an additional bedroom with en-suite shower room/WC and boiler room.

To the first floor, a large bedroom also benefits from an en-suite shower room/WC and storage room, while the two further bedrooms are served by the family bathroom.

The landing also provides access to a useful loft storage area.

Outside, the property is surrounded by expansive lawns to three sides with stone paved terraced patios ideal for entertaining.

A driveway provides ample private parking and turning space for several vehicles, which in turn leads to a detached double garage.

Situated in this popular part of Thornhill, the property is well placed for access to a range of amenities including local shops, schools, bus routes and only a short drive to the motorway network.

This property on Church Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury is for sale with Richard Kendall for offers in the region of £800,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767141.

Seating area

Living room

Living room

Dining kitchen