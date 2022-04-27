Take a look inside Cleckheaton's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hallway with built-in storage/cloaks, media/storage room and downstairs WC.

A cinema/sitting room is situated to the front and double doors give access to the impressive kitchen/diner/living space with a good range of units, central island with seating and marble worktops.

Appliances include two Siemens steam ovens, two warming drawers, induction hob, wine cooler, dishwasher, larder fridge and freezer.

Double doors lead to a pantry cupboard and a utility room with storage units, Miele washing machine and dryer.

A door leads to the side garden and there is open access from the kitchen through to the lounge with built-in media unit and inset feature gas fire.

On the first floor the large landing/seating area leads off to four double bedrooms.

The master bedroom has a dressing room with fully fitted wardrobes, drawers and dressing table and en-suite bathroom with free standing bath, open ended walk-in shower, low flush toilet and his/hers wash hand basin.

The second bedroom also has an en-suite shower room with bedroom four currently utilised as a home office with built-in furniture.

The house bathroom features a free-standing bath with central taps, double wash hand basin, low flush toilet and double shower.

To the front of the property, gates open up to the driveway with parking for four or five cars, leading to a double garage with electric door.

Gardens to the side and rear are mainly laid to lawn, with a patio area and glass balustrade. No upper chain.

This property on Snelsins Road, Cleckheaton is on sale with Wilcock priced £695,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767220.

