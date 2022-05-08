Take a look inside Birkenshaw's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

It briefly comprises of, on the ground floor, an entrance hall, guest cloakroom/WC, breakfast kitchen, dining room, conservatory, snug, utility room and lounge.

On the first floor are five bedrooms including a master with en-suite and dressing room, another double bedroom with en-suite, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The kitchen has a superb range of modern base and wall units with complementary quartz work surfaces, integrated five-ring gas hob with extractor, electric double oven, larder fridge and matching freezer, microwave, dishwasher and wine cooler.

The dining room provides a superb open plan entertaining area.

The full length living room has an abundance of natural light provided by windows to three aspects. Sliding patio doors provide access to rear and side gardens.

The family bathroom has tiling to half height, a suite comprising bath with mixer tap, separate double shower cubicle, low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin, coving to ceiling.

Block paved parking to the front provides off-road parking for numerous vehicles which leads to the integral triple garage with three individual remote controlled up and over doors, power and light.

The generous gardens extend to both sides and the rear and provide a superb degree of privacy with lawned areas, mature plants and shrubs, paved patio and seating area to rear.

The property also boasts close circuit TV and an integrated cleaning system with vacuum collection system located in the garage.

This property on Bradford Road, Birkenshaw is on sale with Watsons Property Services priced £675,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767140.

