Take a look inside Batley's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

The truly unique property boasts a multitude of traditional features such as beautiful beams and high ceilings alongside a contemporary finish.

The estate also benefits from far-reaching views of the local woods, as well as a number of outbuildings for animals.

On the ground floor the property boasts open plan living, making it the perfect setting to entertain.

The kitchen offers a selection of contemporary high gloss cupboards, as well as complementary worktops and integrated appliances.

Leading from the kitchen area there is a formal dining zone which could serve as a fabulous setting for social occasions and family gatherings.

There is also a stunning lounge which is the perfect haven for relaxation and boasts elegant flooring and a striking feature wall that offers a central focal point.

Finally, the ground floor is completed by a spacious utility room and guest cloakroom.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and a large family bathroom.

The spacious en-suite bedroom boasts sumptuous carpet, warmly painted walls and a large window, all of which help to create a truly tranquil space. The room also benefits from exposed beams which are a tasteful tribute to the building's original features.

Externally, the property continues to excel with beautiful gardens, private parking and numerous outbuildings.

There is a vast undercover terrace which looks out onto the stunning rural views and is ideal for al fresco dining.

The property is ideally positioned for those commuting into Leeds as the city can be accessed within 20 minutes, while Wakefield is also easily accessible in the opposite direction.

Alternatively, the M62, M1 and A1 are accessible within minutes to provide access to Bradford, Manchester and beyond. Batley Train Station also provides connections to areas further afield.

Upper Batley benefits from a rich community network and a variety of local amenities.

This family home is within the catchment area for several highly regarded nurseries, schools and colleges. Batley Grammar School is within walking distance while Heckmondwike Grammar School is close by.

Viewing is highly recommended.

Copper Still Barn, Upper Batley Low Lane, Upper Batley is for sale with Pam Hirst Property Experts at a guide price of £694,950.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 4510456.

