Take a look around Batley Plaza shopping centre ahead of its grand opening

The plaza will officially opens its doors to the public at a launch event on Saturday, April 30, at 10am.

Retail property entrepreneur Zahid Iqbal, of Z&F Properties Ltd, bought the centre – previously known as Alfreds’ Way and Batley Shopping Centre – in November 2019 and since then has transformed the space.

The main part of the centre has 24 retail units including clothing, giftware, wedding accessories, bubble tea, a beautician and a hair salon.

There is also a food court and a first floor has been added which will become a restaurant.

1. Retail The new Batley Plaza shopping centre Photo Sales

2. Retail The new Batley Plaza shopping centre Photo Sales

3. Retail The new Batley Plaza shopping centre Photo Sales

4. Retail The new Batley Plaza shopping centre Photo Sales