Take a look around Batley Plaza shopping centre ahead of its grand opening

The plaza will officially opens its doors to the public at a launch event on Saturday, April 30, at 10am.
Retail property entrepreneur Zahid Iqbal, of Z&F Properties Ltd, bought the centre – previously known as Alfreds’ Way and Batley Shopping Centre – in November 2019 and since then has transformed the space.
The main part of the centre has 24 retail units including clothing, giftware, wedding accessories, bubble tea, a beautician and a hair salon.
There is also a food court and a first floor has been added which will become a restaurant.
