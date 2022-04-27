The new Batley Plaza shopping centre. Photos by Jim Fitton

Take a look around Batley Plaza shopping centre ahead of its grand opening

The new Batley Plaza shopping centre will hold its grand opening this weekend.

By Dominic Brown
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 10:30 am

The plaza will officially opens its doors to the public at a launch event on Saturday, April 30, at 10am.

Retail property entrepreneur Zahid Iqbal, of Z&F Properties Ltd, bought the centre – previously known as Alfreds’ Way and Batley Shopping Centre – in November 2019 and since then has transformed the space.

The main part of the centre has 24 retail units including clothing, giftware, wedding accessories, bubble tea, a beautician and a hair salon.

There is also a food court and a first floor has been added which will become a restaurant.

1. Retail

The new Batley Plaza shopping centre

Photo Sales

2. Retail

The new Batley Plaza shopping centre

Photo Sales

3. Retail

The new Batley Plaza shopping centre

Photo Sales

4. Retail

The new Batley Plaza shopping centre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3