Surveyor Thomas to represent Great Britain at Ball Hockey World Championships

Thomas Murray is representing Great Britain in the tournament, which will see teams from across the globe meet in Montreal.

Ball hockey, an off ice variant of ice hockey, is gradually becoming more popular in the UK, however the trip to the tournament is self-funded.

As a result, Barratt Developments Yorkshire West stepped in to donate £1,500 to ensure Thomas, who works across the homebuilder's developments in Cleckheaton and Cudworth, could secure his place in Montreal and wear the Great Britain jersey with pride.

Commercial director, Martin Purdy, and assistant quantity surveyor, Thomas Murray

Thomas said: “It’s a huge honour to be chosen to represent Great Britain in a sport that I love.

"Canada is the home of hockey, and to be able to go over there and wear the Great Britain jersey is something I will remember for the rest of my life.

"I am so grateful that Barratt Developments has been able to support funding the trip, and I can’t wait to see if we can bring a win home.”

Martin Purdy, commercial director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Thomas as he embarks on this exciting journey to Canada for the World Championships.

"We are committed to supporting local people on and around our developments in West and South Yorkshire, and that includes our employees.