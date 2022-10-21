Survey reveals most terrifying horror movie villains.
Claims.co.uk has investigated which horror movie villains are the most effective in spooking audiences.
Horror movies are only as good as their villains.
With the spooky season fast approaching, horrifying television shows and movies are kicked into overdrive, with audiences hoping for a good scare.
In honour of Halloween, experts at Claims.co.uk have used jump-scares, kill-rate and runtime data from 162 horror movies to establish which horror villain is the most effective.
|Ranking
|Villain
|Movie name/ Franchise
|Effectiveness score /10
|1
|Michael Myers
|The Halloween franchise
|8.71
|2
|The Werewolf
|An American Werewold series
|7.74
|3
|Kayako
|The Grudge series
|7.58
|=5
|Death Angel
|A Quiet Place + A Quiet Place 2
|7.10
|=5
|Mask Man
|The Den
|7.10
|=7
|The Blob
|The Blob
|6.78
|=7
|Creeper
|Jeepers Creepers series
|6.78
|9
|Ghostface
|Scream franchise
|6.68
|=10
|Chucky
|Child’s Play series
|6.29
|=10
|Bo
|House of Wax
|6.29
Unsurprisingly, to the delight of many horror fans, Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise tops the list with a score of 8.71 out of ten.
The popular villain keeps audiences on edge, causing jump scares an average of 11 times per film and killing an average of 18 people per film.
In second place is the Werewolf from the horror series 'An American Werewolf in London,' and its sequel 'An American Werewolf in Paris.'
Similarly to Michael Myers, the Werewolf holds a similar amount of jump scares with an average of ten per movie.
However, his kill count is significantly lower with an average of ten kills per film.
Claims.co.uk’s full data is available here.