The decision will bring new investment in local education and increase the amount of SEND support in the district’s mainstream schools and extra targeted and specialist support will be provided for those who need it, meaning more pupils with additional learning needs can attend a mainstream setting.

New ‘Additionally Resourced Provisions’ (ARP) will provide small, nurturing specialist environments to support the learning, behaviour and social and emotional needs of each pupil.

Coun Carole Pattison, Cabinet member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities, said:

“Our vision for children and young people is that they have the best start in life regardless of their circumstances. The ongoing work to transform SEND support in Kirklees focuses on the things that will make the biggest positive difference for children, young people and families.

“Many pupils with SEND can achieve excellent outcomes when attending a mainstream school, so we are increasing the number of ARP places and enabling more of our vulnerable learners to benefit.

“ARPs are an integral part of the school but can also offer additional resources for those who attend, including specialist staff and an environment which has been tailored to meet the specific needs of pupils.”

Cabinet members have agreed to establish new Additionally Resourced Provisions at Netherhall St James CE (VC) Infant and Nursery School, Netherhall Learning Campus Junior School and Netherhall Learning Campus High School. The support will be for pupils with Complex Communication and Interaction Needs.

Coun Viv Kendrick, Cabinet member for Children

The other proposed Additionally Resourced Provisions would be at academy schools, which must follow a different process in partnership with the council and the Department for Education. These are Beaumont Primary Academy and Carlinghow Academy, which will support primary-aged children with Social, Emotional and Mental Health Needs, and Old Bank Academy, where children with Cognition and Learning Needs will be supported.

It was also agreed to remove the registered Additionally Resourced Provision for Physical Impairment at Netherhall St James CE (VC) Infant and Nursery School and Netherhall Learning Campus Junior School, which has not been operational for two years due to a different approach being taken in supporting children in local schools.

The proposals for each setting were developed in partnership with the schools. A public consultation took place last year to seek views, especially from families who are affected by SEND.

Coun Viv Kendrick, Cabinet member for Children, added: “Our existing ARPs in Kirklees have been highlighted by Ofsted as an example of good practice, but demand is increasing locally as well as nationally.

“We are making this investment not only to ensure enough places are available across the district but also because all of our learners deserve the best possible opportunities to thrive.

