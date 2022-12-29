New Year is quickly approaching and theres no doubt that all the food you bought in the run-up to Christmas has dwindled.

However, if you need to restock here's when the supermarket’s will be open for those last minute New Year’s party essentials.

Tesco

Some supermarkets are closed on New Year's Day.

New Year's Eve: 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Monday, January 2: 6am to 12pm

Sainsbury’s

New Year's Eve: 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day: 8am to 8pm

Monday, January 2: 6am to 10pm

Asda

New Year's Eve: 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day: 10am to 5pm

Monday, January 2: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons

New Year's Eve: 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day: 10am to 4pm

Monday, January 2: 7am to 10pm

Lidl

New Year's Eve: 8am to 7pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am to 8pm

Aldi

New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am to 8pm

Co-Op

New Year's Eve: 7am to 8pm

New Year's Day: 8am to 8pm

Monday, January 2: 7am to 10pm

Iceland

New Year's Eve: 8am to 5pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am to 8pm

Please note that some stores may vary. Visit each store online to find out more.