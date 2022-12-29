News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Supermarket opening times for Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Tesco, Co-Op, Iceland and Sainsbury's this New Year

Here are the supermarket opening times for Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury's this New Year so you can plan ahead.

By Jessica Barton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

New Year is quickly approaching and theres no doubt that all the food you bought in the run-up to Christmas has dwindled.

However, if you need to restock here's when the supermarket’s will be open for those last minute New Year’s party essentials.

Hide Ad

Tesco

Some supermarkets are closed on New Year's Day.
Most Popular

New Year's Eve: 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Hide Ad

Monday, January 2: 6am to 12pm

Sainsbury’s

Hide Ad

New Year's Eve: 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day: 8am to 8pm

Hide Ad

Monday, January 2: 6am to 10pm

Asda

Hide Ad

New Year's Eve: 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day: 10am to 5pm

Hide Ad

Monday, January 2: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons

Hide Ad

New Year's Eve: 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day: 10am to 4pm

Hide Ad

Monday, January 2: 7am to 10pm

Lidl

Hide Ad

New Year's Eve: 8am to 7pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Hide Ad

Monday, January 2: 8am to 8pm

Aldi

Hide Ad

New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Hide Ad

Monday, January 2: 8am to 8pm

Co-Op

Hide Ad

New Year's Eve: 7am to 8pm

New Year's Day: 8am to 8pm

Hide Ad

Monday, January 2: 7am to 10pm

Iceland

Hide Ad

New Year's Eve: 8am to 5pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Hide Ad

Monday, January 2: 8am to 8pm

Please note that some stores may vary. Visit each store online to find out more.

Hide Ad
Read More
Here's when the kids will go back after Christmas and New Year: A look ahead to ...