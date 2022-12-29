Supermarket opening times for Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Tesco, Co-Op, Iceland and Sainsbury's this New Year
Here are the supermarket opening times for Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury's this New Year so you can plan ahead.
New Year is quickly approaching and theres no doubt that all the food you bought in the run-up to Christmas has dwindled.
However, if you need to restock here's when the supermarket’s will be open for those last minute New Year’s party essentials.
Tesco
New Year's Eve: 6am to 7pm
New Year's Day: Closed
Monday, January 2: 6am to 12pm
Sainsbury’s
New Year's Eve: 7am to 7pm
New Year's Day: 8am to 8pm
Monday, January 2: 6am to 10pm
Asda
New Year's Eve: 6am to 7pm
New Year's Day: 10am to 5pm
Monday, January 2: 8am to 8pm
Morrisons
New Year's Eve: 7am to 7pm
New Year's Day: 10am to 4pm
Monday, January 2: 7am to 10pm
Lidl
New Year's Eve: 8am to 7pm
New Year's Day: Closed
Monday, January 2: 8am to 8pm
Aldi
New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm
New Year's Day: Closed
Monday, January 2: 8am to 8pm
Co-Op
New Year's Eve: 7am to 8pm
New Year's Day: 8am to 8pm
Monday, January 2: 7am to 10pm
Iceland
New Year's Eve: 8am to 5pm
New Year's Day: Closed
Monday, January 2: 8am to 8pm
Please note that some stores may vary. Visit each store online to find out more.