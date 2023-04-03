News you can trust since 1858
Take a look at all the action from Sunday's incredible Challenge Cup victories for Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)
SUPER SUNDAY ACTION REPLAY: Photos from Dewsbury Rams' and Batley Bulldogs' impressive Challenge Cup wins

Heavy Woollen cup delight! Relive all the action from Dewsbury Rams’ heroic 32-12 Challenge Cup victory over Widnes Vikings, as well as images from Batley Bulldogs’ fourth round win against Hunslet ARLFC.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 19:00 BST

What a Super Sunday it was for Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs as both sides splendidly progressed to the fifth round of rugby league’s most prestigious knockout competition.

The Rams, who are top of League 1, ran in five tries to incredibly beat seven-times winners and Championship outfit Widnes, while the Bulldogs went try crazy at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, scoring 15 times on their way to an 80-6 thrashing of their NCL opponents.

Here are a selction of photos from both games, courtesy of Thomas Fynn (Dewsbury) and Paul Butterfield (Batley).

1. Dewsbury Rams 32-12 Widnes Vikings, fourth round of the Challenge Cup, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

1. Dewsbury Rams 32-12 Widnes Vikings, fourth round of the Challenge Cup, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn) Photo: Thomas Fynn

2. Hunslet ARLFC 6-80 Batley Bulldogs, fourth round of the Challenge Cup, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

2. Hunslet ARLFC 6-80 Batley Bulldogs, fourth round of the Challenge Cup, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield) Photo: Paul Butterfield

3. Matt Garside in action for Dewsbury Rams in their 32-12 victory over Widnes Vikings in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

3. Matt Garside in action for Dewsbury Rams in their 32-12 victory over Widnes Vikings in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn) Photo: Thomas Fynn

4. Hunslet ARLFC 6-80 Batley Bulldogs, fourth round of the Challenge Cup, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

4. Hunslet ARLFC 6-80 Batley Bulldogs, fourth round of the Challenge Cup, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield) Photo: Paul Butterfield

Dewsbury RamsBatley BulldogsLeague 1Batley