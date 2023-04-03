What a Super Sunday it was for Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs as both sides splendidly progressed to the fifth round of rugby league’s most prestigious knockout competition.

The Rams, who are top of League 1, ran in five tries to incredibly beat seven-times winners and Championship outfit Widnes, while the Bulldogs went try crazy at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, scoring 15 times on their way to an 80-6 thrashing of their NCL opponents.