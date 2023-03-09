Hosted and created by novelist and lecturer, Yvonne Battle-Felton, sponsored by Kirklees libraries and supported by the Kirklees Community Cohesion Team, Telling it Like it's Lived is a true story open mic night.

Each month readers, who can be anyone with a story to tell, have a few minutes to share their stories whilst loosely exploring the month's theme, often making listeners laugh, cry, think and wonder.

The sessions, which have been running since April 2022, were created by Yvonne in collaboration with Sarah Preston from Dewsbury Library. The pair decided to start the project after seeing there was a need to bring people back together after lockdown to help with loneliness and isolation.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Masood Ahmed with the Telling It Like it’s Lived organisers, readers and listeners.

Sarah said: “The open mic nights have proved very successful and have brought people back together again.

“We have regulars and new people attending each month and it’s great to see people enjoying themselves and making new friends.

“The open mic night has a great ambience and it will continue throughout the whole year.”

Yvonne added: “Sarah has been so enthusiastic and welcoming, making Dewsbury Library the perfect place to host the project. Also the Community Cohesion Team have been very supportive - it's a wonderful collaboration.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Masood Ahmed reading his true story.

“I am still having that open mic glow right now, it's just growing and growing on its own which is really good.

“I would love to encourage people to come along and give it a try. You don’t have to be a writer or a storyteller, it's just a safe space to share your story in whatever form it's in.”

Tell it as it's Lived has become an important part of Dewsbury Library's programme of events, helping many people to sit down, plan and tell their stories, something which has been well-received within the community.

One of the open mic night's regular readers said: “I feel I am much more confident at speaking in public, and I am better at putting a story across.

“The wide range of interpretation on each month's theme make the events a very interesting occasion, and have helped develop my writing and presentation skills.

“This, along with new friendships formed, and enhanced positive relations between those who attend, mean the open mic nights are eagerly awaited each month.”

Following the continued success of the open mic nights organisers Yvonne and Sarah were ‘delighted’ to host the Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Masood Ahmed on Thursday, March 2, who read his own true story as well as meeting readers and listeners.

Following the visit Coun Ahmed said “It was great to be part of the Telling It Like it’s Lived project. The open mic night was a great opportunity to hear other people’s stories and what has influenced them in their lives.

“We should all have the confidence to talk about our thoughts and how we feel not only to help with our own wellbeing but it also might help others with challenges or difficulties they might be going through.”

