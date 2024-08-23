Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowds of people turned up to the Jamia Al-Saeed Mosque in Hanging Heaton as it opened its doors for a special guest who visited the place of worship earlier this month.

Senior Pakistani Muslim scholar Shaiykh Mufti Allama-Moalana Hamid Saeed Kazmi is currently on a nationwide tour of England. His visit to Batley on August 16 coincided with Independence Day celebrations, marking 77 years since the nation state of Pakistan was created on August 14, 1947.

As a former Pakistani government Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the high-ranking cleric takes a close interest in educational matters and youth welfare.

Shaiykh Kazmi was welcomed during Friday prayers by young Deputy-Imam Hafiz Raza Mustafa at the Jamia Al-Saeed Mosque.

Deputy-Imam Hafiz Raza Mustafa, left, welcomes visiting scholar Shaiykh Kazmi to Batley's Jamia-Al-Saeed Mosque

The Senior Sufi Scholar also felt delighted during his visit to pass on an important message to the area's Muslim youth.

Speaking exclusively to the Reporter Series, Shaiykh Kazmi said: “I have been made aware these final weeks of August are an important time for many young people who will be eagerly waiting to get their end-of-year GCSEs and A-level exam results.

“Studying for your GCSEs, and then working towards your A-levels is exceptionally important.

“Islam has never been against getting good GCSE grades, or BTEC awards, or even A-level qualifications. These are the foundations which shall help you in the long run to study for a degree qualification at university.

Distinguished cleric Shaiykh Kazmi

“No type of knowledge is 'haram' or forbidden in the Muslim faith. A student at school or college can study whatever he or she prefers.

“The question is how that subject knowledge will be used later on in life by that same person.

“Electricity came about because of human knowledge. Electricity - if used correctly - gives us light. Many appliances in our homes tend to work because of electrical power. But that same electricity can also give an electrocuting shock if not used properly.

“So, everything is to do with using your knowledge correctly and in a sensible manner.”

As a former government cabinet minister whose remit included encouraging interfaith harmony, the senior cleric also said: “Faith communities have a great deal to offer the local Batley town area and British society in general.

“There is no doubt the vast majority of people from any religion involved with their local places of worship have deep moral values. They are very law-abiding with a strong sense of purpose.

“I have myself seen how the congregation and faith leaders at Jamia-Al-Saeed Mosque have such a positive outlook. The youngsters are so polite and value their education.

“I know that a large number of British-born Maddrassah pupils who previously studied here as children are now themselves qualified Imams doing a lot of good work in the community.

“Gaining contemporary education therefore at school and college alongside religious knowledge from the mosque is a very good idea for any Muslim student who is thinking along these lines - the two should ideally not be separated.

“In fact, there was a time in world history when traditional Muslim seminaries across the Sub-Continent as well as in the Middle East were at the forefront of teaching the various different sciences, along with many other important subjects like mathematics, astronomy and medicine.

“They were centres of learning where a student could graduate as a qualified physician or mathematician and also at the same time leave as an educated Muslim Scholar. A number of graduates from these seminaries even became world famous scientists.”

The distinguished religious leader ended his words with a final message, saying: “Education is the way forward. Education is the answer to all our problems.

“Today's youth must understand it is education that can build your future. Education changes lives. But it is also just as important through your education to put something good back into your community and into your own local neighbourhoods.

“Education has the power to bring positive change in society. So let's make a pledge to study hard from now on and to contribute working towards the vision of building a better, stronger and happier Batley.”

Hafiz Raza Mustafa, Deputy-Imam at Jamia-Al-Saeed Mosque, said: “The Jamia-Al-Saeed Mosque felt delighted when Shaiykh Kazmi accepted our invitation out of his very busy diary's schedule to join us for Friday congregational prayers. His words are more important now than ever before.

“We are always available at our mosque to do anything and everything possible within our means and limits to help strengthen the vision of contributing to create a better Batley.”