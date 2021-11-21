Students at Thornhill Academy take part in girls' empowerment programme

Julie Tweedale of Freedom Personal Safety with students at Thornhill Community Academy

In the two-day programme, the students explored issues relating to gender inequality and how these have a negative impact on both girls and boys.

During the workshops the students looked at children’s clothing, toys, jobs and the issue of sexual harassment in schools.

The programme also focused on social action and the girls have created some peer education awareness materials to share with other students at the academy.

Among these are posters for display and a video that will form part of a special assembly which will convey the issues around gender inequality and sexual harassment in schools.

Julie Tweedale, from Freedom Personal Safety, who have created and delivered the programme, said: "I have been really impressed by the engagement and interest from the girls."

A Year nine girl said: "I never usually speak up in class but I’ve had loads to say today."

While looking at some of the clothing and toys aimed at girls, a Year 10 student said: "Why is it all about princesses? I want to be a queen."

Julie added: "It is great to see that this generation are challenging some of the stereotypes imposed on them, and hopefully this will bring about change for the better."

The academy is committed to providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all and strives to build a strong moral character and resilience in all of its students.