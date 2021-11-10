Student Amber reaches the final of Top Teen Model UK contest

Amber Wallbridge, of Cleckheaton, is in the final of the Top Teen Model UK contest

Amber Wallbridge, 16, a former pupil at Whitcliffe Mount School who is now studying fashion and art at Mirfield College, is looking forward to appearing at the event in May 2022.

She said: “I’m nervous but also really excited to be in the final. It will be an experience and will boost my confidence.”

Amber, who works as a shampoo girl at Heads and Tales in Gomersal, is looking to raise funds to meet her sponsorship target to compete in the final.