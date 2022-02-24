Storm Gladys: Heavy snow forecast for Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton today

Parts of North Kirklees are forecast to see heavy snow today (Thursday)

Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton are set to see heavy snow showers and gusty winds through until lunchtime.

The snow is forecast to stop by 1pm, but the winds will remain strong throughout the rest of the day, reaching speeds in excess of 40mph.