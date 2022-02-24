Storm Gladys: Heavy snow forecast for Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton today
Heavy snow is forecast to fall on large parts of North Kirklees for several hours this morning (Thursday).
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 9:15 am
Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton are set to see heavy snow showers and gusty winds through until lunchtime.
The snow is forecast to stop by 1pm, but the winds will remain strong throughout the rest of the day, reaching speeds in excess of 40mph.
But tomorrow (Friday) looks like being a calmer day, with long spells of sunshine during the day.