Storm Gladys: Heavy snow forecast for Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton today

Heavy snow is forecast to fall on large parts of North Kirklees for several hours this morning (Thursday).

By Dominic Brown
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 9:15 am
Parts of North Kirklees are forecast to see heavy snow today (Thursday)

Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton are set to see heavy snow showers and gusty winds through until lunchtime.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The snow is forecast to stop by 1pm, but the winds will remain strong throughout the rest of the day, reaching speeds in excess of 40mph.

But tomorrow (Friday) looks like being a calmer day, with long spells of sunshine during the day.

DewsburyCleckheatonBatleyNorth Kirklees