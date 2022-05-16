Steam locomotive rescued from scrapyard by Mirfield man is transformed into 'Platinum Purple' for the Queen's Jubilee

Ripon-based T&R Williamson, holder of the prestigious Royal Warrant, has played a key role in transforming one of the country’s most popular steam locomotives into “Platinum Purple”.

As well as its eye-catching new livery, the Taw Valley locomotive will be renamed Elizabeth II following a public vote carried out by its custodians Severn Valley Railway, which operates a 16-mile heritage line in Shropshire and Worcestershire.

The initiative has even caught the imagination of leading British model company Hornby, which is producing a limited edition collector’s model of the new-look locomotive, with just 1,500 available.

One of the country’s most popular steam locomotives is being transformed into 'Platinum Purple' for the Queen's Jubilee

This Royal repaint is the latest in a long line of flagship heritage projects where restoration experts have turned to T&R Williamson’s specialist paints and protective coatings to help bring them to life.

These include Stephenson’s Rocket, The Flying Scotsman, The Orient Express, The Royal Opera House, the Golden Gate Bridge, as well as The Royal Mews and Royal Carriages.

Group chairman Abubaker Sheibani said: “Being awarded a Royal Warrant of Appointment in 2011 marked one of the proudest moments in our 247-year history.

"We are one of fewer than 800 specialists-in-their-field globally to achieve this prestigious and rare accolade. So we are thrilled to have been able to extend this Royal connection to this unique project.

The train being given its purple paint job

"It is a fitting and truly memorable way of commemorating Her Majesty becoming the first British Monarch in history to reign for 70 years.”

Taw Valley – named after a river in Devon – was built in 1946 and operated in Ramsgate, Brighton and Salisbury before being withdrawn from service in 1964.

In 1980, it was rescued from a scrapyard in Wales by the late Bert Hitchen, the former road cycling champion from Mirfield, who became increasingly involved in railway preservation after leaving the sport.

Its restoration began at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway before entering service at Severn Valley Railway in 1988.

The train was repainted in T&W Williamson’s Spec 81 paint, Purple SP01353, to match the official colour of the Platinum Jubilee, and its Spec 81 Undercoat Madder.

The name change and repaint will only be a temporary measure – later this year the locomotive will be restored to its original name and green livery.

A 500ml tin in “Platinum Purple” paint has been created for clients to keep as a souvenir of the occasion.