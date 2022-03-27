Staff at Birstall paint firm to help redecorate Forget Me Not Children's Hospice

The project will bring together more than 40 PPG volunteers, who will spend three days beautifying children’s bedrooms and indoor and outdoor areas of Russell House, the heart of the Forget Me Not hospice.

PPG will provide more than 450 litres of Johnstone's Paint products. It will also contribute £40,000 in funding to support the redecoration.

Local illustrator Carly Gledhill has created several murals that will be painted across Russell House as part of the project.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The "Colourful Communities" programme provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring colour and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as Birstall, where PPG has an architectural coatings facility.

“We’re incredibly grateful to PPG for helping us with the redecoration of Russell House,” said Alison Parker, partnerships, trusts and foundations, and major gift manager for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

“After 10 years of constant use, our hospice is looking a little bit tired.

"With PPG’s help, it will once again be the place of comfort and sanctuary our children and families need and deserve.”

This project is also supported by Bell Group, the UK's largest commercial painting, and decorating contractor.

“Bell Group Yorkshire is pleased to be able to support this wonderful project with PPG for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice – it’s an amazing project,” said Nina Skodova, PPG communications leader, UK.

“We are proud to bring together our volunteers and products to demonstrate our commitment to the community in which we live and operate.

“We are really looking forward to next week’s 'Colourful Communities' project, beautifying Russell House to support the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, as well as its clients, children, and their families.”

The "Colourful Communities" programme, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighbourhoods where PPG operates around the world.

Through the programme, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms to bringing colour to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground.