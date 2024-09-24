People congregated at St Saviour’s Church, on Huddersfield Road, to celebrate 160 years of worship and faith on Sunday, September 8.

A Ravensthorpe church has celebrated its 160th anniversary.

It was a joyous occasion with the church opening its doors to all members of the local community who enjoyed meeting old friends and sitting down to a superb faith lunch.

Fr John Gribben, of the Community of the Resurrection, Mirfield, was invited to give the sermon at Sunday morning Mass, while the afternoon service, which celebrated the life of Ravensthorpe, was conducted by the priest in charge of Ravensthorpe and Thornhill Lees, Fr George Spencer.

He spoke of the church as an umbrella organisation, able to bring different people and groups together for positive working for the wellbeing of the community.

The church became founding partners in the Age Well at the Hope Cafe project, a community cafe started as a response to the Covid Pandemic.

It now focuses on community cohesion and wellbeing, and is now involved in hosting a thriving Romanian congregation on Sunday afternoons. They are also active in Ravensthorpe in Bloom.

Before coming to St Saviour’s, Fr Spencer, was lead chaplain at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Hospitals Trust.

The church’s next activity will be the Remembrance Sunday Act of Remembrance when they hope to feature the contribution made by soldiers from the Commonwealth who served in the British Army.