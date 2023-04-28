A number of events are being organised to mark this historic occasion and they are inviting the local community to join with them.

A planning group was set up last year and already they have held two successful events including a Christmas Fayre and an Easter Festival.

Now they are concentrating on a series of events leading up to a rededication service on September 10, presided over by the Archdeacon of Halifax.

From left: Mr Malcolm Brooke and Rev Neil Walpole outside St John's Church on Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury.

Their main events, however, are planned to take place over the May Day weekend – April 29 to May 1 - when they will be holding a major talent festival and other activities.

They are inviting local people who have links with the church on Boothroyd Lane, or with St John’s School, to come along and highlight their talents.

Mr Malcolm Brooke, the church’s finance officer, said there were many people locally, who had amazing talents which they hoped would be displayed at the festival.

Mr Brooke said: “These talents can take many forms including music, painting, photography, fashion, craft work, technology, wood and metal skills.

The festival of talent event will take place at St John's Church on Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury.

“We want these people to come forward so we can display their work for others to see and enjoy.”

Information would also be provided in the church that weekend which would show the history and heritage of the church.

Mr Brooke added: “Please come in between 10am and 3pm over the May Day weekend – April 29 to May 1 - and help us to celebrate local talent.

“If you or any member of your family had connections with this church or school, we have historical documents they might like to see.

“We have photos of past church members and school classes, and also local information on those killed in two world wars.

“There will also be activities for the children, and our “Friendship Cafe” will also be open for snacks and drinks.”

The foundation stone for the church, which took four years to build, was laid in August 1823, and some years later St John’s School was built just across the road,

Throughout its history the school, now a primary school, has had close connections with the church, none more so than at present.

Its pupils, who use the church regularly, will be playing an important part in their bi-centenary celebrations.

The church is part of the Dewsbury team parish, but sadly, due to their Rector, the Reverend Simon Cash, being on long term sick, services are held only on the 2nd and 4th Sundays.

The fourth Sunday service, which is called a “thrive” service, has been designed for a younger congregation.