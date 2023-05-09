A Ravensthorpe church has raised over £400 for those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Congregants of St Saviour’s Church, on Huddersfield Road, raised £420 through lunches of soup, bread and cheese, which was then donated to Ravensthorpe charity Spreading Kindness Together.

The money will be used towards repairing an orphanage.

Andrew Hardill, director of operations at SKT, said: The children have had to be moved out of the building so it can be repaired.”