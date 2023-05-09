News you can trust since 1858
Spreading Kindness Together: Ravensthorpe church raises over £400 for orphanage

A Ravensthorpe church has raised over £400 for those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Congregants of St Saviour’s Church, on Huddersfield Road, raised £420 through lunches of soup, bread and cheese, which was then donated to Ravensthorpe charity Spreading Kindness Together.

The money will be used towards repairing an orphanage.

Andrew Hardill, director of operations at SKT, said: The children have had to be moved out of the building so it can be repaired.”

Fr George presenting the funds raised to Andrew Hardill, Director of Operations at SKTFr George presenting the funds raised to Andrew Hardill, Director of Operations at SKT
Fr George presenting the funds raised to Andrew Hardill, Director of Operations at SKT
