Sports clubs receive grants of more than £5,000 from Mirfield charity

Dewsbury and District Golf Club

Moorlands Cricket Club will receive £2,000 towards the cost of enclosed outdoor practice facilities.

These will provide a safer environment for coaches to give one-to-one coaching.

Mirfield Cavaliers Cricket Club will receive £720 towards the cost of coaching for junior players.

Moorlands Cricket Club

The club wishes to teach all basic and advanced cricket skills through fun-based activities. The training sessions will promote fitness, team spirit, discipline, respect and cricket and social skills.

Hopton Mills Cricket Club is keen to bridge the gap from junior to adult cricket.

The club, in addition to having teams at under nine,13 and 15 level, is the first in the area to field an under 18 team. The objective is to provide a stepping stone to continued participation.

As lack of equipment has been identified as one of the main barriers to continued participation, the club will receive £566 towards the cost of practice equipment for junior players.

Meanwhile, Dewsbury and District Golf Club will receive £2,160 towards the cost of junior golf equipment.

This will be used at training sessions for junior members who are taught not only the basic sporting skills but also the core values of golf: honesty, integrity, discipline and working as a team.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "While sporting organisations have benefitted after the latest round of applications was considered, the charity has a proud history of benefitting individuals and a wide range of educational organisations.

"Individuals, particularly those embarking on further education and in need of help with equipment or housing costs, have benefitted in the past; in many cases the support provided has very much been 'making a difference' money.

"Schools have benefitted with support for a wide variety of schemes from library renewal, grounds improvement and educational trips.

"Trips supported have been as diverse as a first time visit to a professional theatre production to a visit to a wildlife park.

"The trustees look forward to meeting again on May 10 and are keen to receive applications for grants for educational purposes on behalf of people under the age of 25 who live in Mirfield or whose parents live in Mirfield; someone studying in, say, Manchester could still apply if 'home' is Mirfield."