Spike in 'gang-related activity' since Dewsbury leisure centre closed, councillor claims

“Gang-related activity” and anti-social behaviour have risen in Dewsbury schools since the town’s much-loved leisure centre closed its doors, a councillor claims.

The sports centre previously run by Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) shut last September after collapse-prone Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was found on site.

Councillor Tanisha Bramwell (Kirklees Community Independent, Dewsbury West) attended this week’s Kirklees Council cabinet meeting raising a question about the future of the centre. She said the closure of the site had a “serious impact” on many of her residents.

She continued: “In my ward, we have had several schools that are seeing anti-social behaviour and gang-related activity play a huge part in our communities.

Campaigners at Dewsbury Sports Centre

“The sports centre did not just bridge the gap when it comes to adults, it bridged the gap to grassroots organisations.

"Those grassroots organisations utilised that building and were able to set up play schemes that intervened and worked on preventative measures for young people.

“They are not able to do that now and we’re already losing assets constantly.”

Councillor Bramwell asked if the re-opening of the centre was a “priority” of Kirklees Council’s Cabinet.

The leisure centre has previously been earmarked for permanent closure by the council.

Earlier this year, former Cabinet Member for Corporate, Cllr Graham Turner (Labour, Golcar), said it was “unlikely” that the centre would re-open in 2024 but that the council would be developing a plan for sports provision in Dewsbury, with the feasibility of opening the “dry-side” in the Dewsbury centre being explored.

Leader of the council, Coun Cathy Scott (Kirklees Community Alliance), who represents the Dewsbury East ward where the sports facility is, said she understood the impact the closure had had on the area and described the situation as a “very complex” matter.

“It is in our sights – we do want sports facilities in Dewsbury town centre but if it’s tomorrow, we can’t guarantee tomorrow, but for the future, it is in our sights and that’s what we want. We want to support the people of Dewsbury and Kirklees to access healthy sports,” she said.

“And also, you’ve talked about the crime and anti-social behaviour. I’m absolutely with you, 100 percent – it wasn’t just a sports facility, it was used for other activities, so we have got that commitment.”