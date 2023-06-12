News you can trust since 1858
Spiderman, Superman, Batman and more familiar faces arrive in Cleckheaton to entertain crowds at the town's annual Summer Superhero Community Fun Day

Cleckheaton welcomed familiar faces from the worlds of Marvel and DC Comics as it held its annual Summer Superhero Community Fun Day.
By Dominic Brown
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Batman, Catwoman, Captain America and other famous characters were in attendance at Sunday’s event in the town centre, which also featured fairground rides, market stalls, crafts, a raffle, disco, treasure hunt and photo opportunities.

Nicola Garland, from Cleckheaton Chamber of Trade, said there was plenty to keep the little ones amused.

"Thank you to the primary schools who made their superhero scarecrows which were on display in the memorial park,” she said.

Characters at the Summer Superhero Community Fun Day in CleckheatonCharacters at the Summer Superhero Community Fun Day in Cleckheaton
"The Chamber of Trade and Commerce would also like to thank the Cleckheaton in Bloom volunteers for their support with the event.

"The fun day was well attended and we couldn't have wished for better weather.”

Famous faces from the worlds of Marvel and DC Comics were spotted in CleckheatonFamous faces from the worlds of Marvel and DC Comics were spotted in Cleckheaton
Spiderman and The Hulk entertain visitorsSpiderman and The Hulk entertain visitors
Gomersal Primary School's Superman themed entry in the scarecrow competitionGomersal Primary School's Superman themed entry in the scarecrow competition
