Batman, Catwoman, Captain America and other famous characters were in attendance at Sunday’s event in the town centre, which also featured fairground rides, market stalls, crafts, a raffle, disco, treasure hunt and photo opportunities.

Nicola Garland, from Cleckheaton Chamber of Trade, said there was plenty to keep the little ones amused.

"Thank you to the primary schools who made their superhero scarecrows which were on display in the memorial park,” she said.

Characters at the Summer Superhero Community Fun Day in Cleckheaton

"The Chamber of Trade and Commerce would also like to thank the Cleckheaton in Bloom volunteers for their support with the event.

"The fun day was well attended and we couldn't have wished for better weather.”

Famous faces from the worlds of Marvel and DC Comics were spotted in Cleckheaton

Spiderman and The Hulk entertain visitors