Spenborough Amateurs Youth Society returns to stage with production of Matilda

This will be the group’s first production since the start of the Covid pandemic.

A spokesperson said: “The cast has been rehearsing for a good number of weeks and are excited to be able to present this school edition, which is only available for young people to perform.”

Performances will take place on Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15, starting at 7.15pm. There will also be a performance on Saturday, July 16 at 6pm.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of Spenborough Amateurs Youth Society's production of 'Matilda'

Tickets are available to purchase by contacting Helen Backhouse on 07717 949568. Alternatively, book via the society’s website - www.spenaods.com - or pay on the door.