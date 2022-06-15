Spen Valley running group hosts charity event ahead of London Marathon

Christopher Birkenshaw, founding member of Go Be Runners.

Established in 2018, The Go Be Runners Group, which is based in and around the Spen Valley area, was set up to support the local community get more active.

As well as running, walking and rambling, the group also raises money for charity where it can and is set to host a charity event on Friday, June 17, at The George Public House in Birkenshaw.

The charity event will involve a raffle featuring 44 prizes that have all been donated by local businesses.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the prizes on offer include two Bradford City tickets for a home game, a helicopter ride for one, a £30 Treehouse Bar and Lounge brunch voucher, an Escape Room for eight people at Project Breakout and a Batley Bulldogs signed ball.

As well as the charity night and raffle, four members of the club are also taking part in this year's London Marathon to raise money for several charities including Children First International charity, Our Harry's Smile, Marie Curie and The British Heart Foundation.

Christopher Birkenshaw, founding member of Go Be Runners, said: “We decided to run the London Marathon and host the charity event to raise awareness of the charities and to raise money for a good cause.

“We like to give back to good causes. We have done the Remembrance Run, which we started last year, and I do a lot of work personally with the homeless, with a group called Focus 4 Hope. We have donated money to them and various other local charities.

“There are always people that are worse off than yourself and we try to give back as much as we can.

“We are absolutely delighted with the generosity of the businesses who have donated prizes to the raffle, especially with the hard times that they have faced during Covid-19 - this proves they want to help these charities as well as support our group.

“Thank you to everyone for the support, we hope you have an entertaining evening.”

The event is now sold out. But people can still purchase raffle tickets directly from The George Public House, Birkenshaw. The draw will be made on Friday, June 17.