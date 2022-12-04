The jubilee dinner, which took place on Monday, November 28, was held to commemorate sixty years since the squadron’s formation in 1962.

Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin RAFAC, commanding officer of the 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron, said: “A splendid three course meal was served to the cadets, staff, committee members and special guests at The Marsh venue at Cleckheaton.

“Toasts were made, along with a speech from the Commanding Officer, with an overview of the squadron’s history, way back from humble beginnings parading in an upstairs room in Cleckheaton.

Members of the 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron at the dinner.

“Honorary guest Sector Commander Sqn Ldr Emms also gave a speech, then the cadets celebrated with a mini disco.

“The food was lovely and the service superb, from all the staff at the venue.

