News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Spen Valley Royal Air Force Squadron commemorate 60 years with special anniversary dinner

Cadets, staff and committee members from the 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron recently held a celebratory anniversary dinner at the Marsh pub in Cleckheaton.

By Jessica Barton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The jubilee dinner, which took place on Monday, November 28, was held to commemorate sixty years since the squadron’s formation in 1962.

Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin RAFAC, commanding officer of the 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron, said: “A splendid three course meal was served to the cadets, staff, committee members and special guests at The Marsh venue at Cleckheaton.

Hide Ad

“Toasts were made, along with a speech from the Commanding Officer, with an overview of the squadron’s history, way back from humble beginnings parading in an upstairs room in Cleckheaton.

Members of the 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron at the dinner.

Most Popular

“Honorary guest Sector Commander Sqn Ldr Emms also gave a speech, then the cadets celebrated with a mini disco.

“The food was lovely and the service superb, from all the staff at the venue.

Hide Ad

“A very fitting pleasant and formal-style dining event for the squadron to celebrate such a momentous anniversary.”

Read More
RSPCA rescues swan after crash landing on Dewsbury factory roof
SquadronCleckheaton