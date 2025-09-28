The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, has paid a visit to Kirkheaton Community Centre to meet members of the Kirklees Aphasia Café.

Aphasia, a communication disorder affecting speech, reading, and writing, can result from stroke, brain injury, or neurological conditions. Across the UK, more than 350,000 people live with aphasia, making community support essential for improving independence, confidence, and quality of life.

During her visit earlier this month, Kim met families, volunteers, and staff, witnessing first-hand the vital role the café plays.

The group provides a welcoming, inclusive space where individuals can practice communication, build social connections, and access expert guidance, helping them stay engaged and active in their communities.

Kim said: “It was wonderful to visit the Kirkheaton Aphasia Café and see the incredible work being done to support people living with aphasia.

“The café provides more than just practical support – it creates a community where people can regain confidence, make friends, and feel empowered.

“I want to thank everyone involved, from volunteers to staff, for making such a difference in people’s lives. Organisations like Aphasia Support are invaluable, and I am proud to champion their work here in Spen Valley.”

The café is part of the wider Aphasia Support network, which offers resources, advice, and local branch networks to ensure people with aphasia and their families receive ongoing, tailored support.

James Major, Chief Executive of Aphasia Support, said: “The aphasia café group loved that Kim took the time to join us at the aphasia café in Kirkheaton.

Aphasia is a little known condition which affects a lot of people. In Kirklees alone we estimate there are 2,000 people living with the condition. Aphasia Support are working hard to raise awareness of the condition and to ensure that as many people as possible in the Kirklees area are aware of the range of support our charity provides.

“We hope that with Kim’s help we can reach more people.”

Kim has pledged to continue to advocate for constituents with communication difficulties and improve the provision of adult speech and language therapy across Spen Valley.

The Kirklees Aphasia Cafe runs twice per month, on a Wednesday, between 10.30am and 12pm, at Kirkheaton Community Centre, Fields Rise, Kirkheaton, HD5 0LZ.