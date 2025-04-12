Kim Leadbeater MP visited Ashcroft Care Home in Cleckheaton to congratulate staff after they achieved a 97 per cent score in an unannounced inspection.

A Cleckheaton care home welcomed the MP for Spen Valley after receiving an impressive inspection result.

The MP for Spen Valley presented general manager Matthew Barbor and his team with a certificate, while she also met residents over coffee and cake, to talk to them about the care they receive at Ashcroft.

The care home, based on Church Street in the town, has space for over 30 residents and specialises in care for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Matthew said: “It was the staff’s pleasure to welcome our local MP Kim Leadbeater to Ashcroft, and to share our philosophy of care.

“We strive to provide creativity, connections and community within the home and throughout our community relationships and therefore it was in this spirit that the residents and families were delighted to have Kim join us for our Coffee and Cake afternoon.

“Kim presented staff with a certificate of recognition which was received from the local authority for achieving 97 per cent during an infection control inspection.

“We look forward to welcoming Kim back soon to celebrate more of our achievements.”

Kim added: ‘It was a real pleasure to visit Ashcroft Care Home and see the wonderful work their staff are doing. It was my first visit to the home, and I was very impressed by the standard of care.

“The building is light, and open plan, with both communal and quiet spaces for residents and their families. There is space for zoom calls with loved ones who may live abroad, and a welcoming garden area.

“All the residents spoke incredibly highly of Matthew and his team, and I was really pleased to be able to present them with this well-deserved certificate.

“I look forward to hearing about more of their success in the future.”

