Dick Gawthorpe had a long career as a sports teacher at Mirfield Grammar School and was also a talented water colour artist, with sales of his calendars raising over £300,000 for Kirkwood Hospice.

The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, has paid tribute to local artist and charity fundraiser, Dick Gawthorpe, who has died at the age of 80.

Kim said: “Dick was a lovely man who worked tirelessly to support local charities. He was full of energy and carried on working , using his skill as a painter to help raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for Kirkwood Hospice and Northorpe Hall.

“I know he will be remembered with great affection by former pupils and teachers at Mirfield Grammar and is greatly missed by his family and many friends in the community.

“I had the pleasure of knowing the Gawthorpe family when I was younger and have many happy memories of going for tea and spending time with them.”

A further book of his paintings of Northorpe Hall is due to be published soon with all the profits going to support the hall’s Child and Family Trust.